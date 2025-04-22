South Africa

Police arrest four alleged gangsters linked to Amaoti reign of terror

22 April 2025 - 14:01 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A multidisciplinary operation resulted in the arrest of four alleged criminals said to be responsible for at least 20 murders in the Amaoti area of Inanda, north of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police arrested four wanted gang members in Cato Manor on Saturday who are allegedly linked to more than 20 murders in crime-ridden Amaoti, north of Durban.

Their arrests, hailed by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, follow a multidisciplinary team operation comprising officers from crime intelligence, Cato Manor crime prevention, Inanda detectives and Durban metro police.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had allegedly been terrorising the community of Amaoti in Inanda since June 2024.

“Police followed positive intelligence about the suspects who were in hiding at a house in Cato Manor. On arrival police found the four suspects in possession of two firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property including laptops and cellphones,” he said.

Netshiunda said the suspects have so far been linked to more than 20 allegations of murder and several allegations of attempted murder.

“Investigations are ongoing and a search for more suspects continues.”

The suspects, aged between 21 and 33, will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court on Thursday. 

