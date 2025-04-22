South Africa

Shooting incident in Newlands West claims life of local man

Paramedics say he had multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene

22 April 2025 - 21:01 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A man was shot dead on Tuesday in Newlands West.
A man was shot dead on Tuesday in Newlands West.
Image: Supplied by ALS Paramedics

A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot dead in Newlands West, north of Durban, on Tuesday evening.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6pm their paramedics responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident on Nordale Road in Newlands West.

“Paramedics arrived to find multiple emergency personnel in attendance and were shown to a vehicle in the roadway. They found a male patient believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed the man who had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do.

He was declared dead on the scene.

“The scene was cordoned off to allow Saps to investigate,” said Jamieson.

He said the events leading up to the shooting were unknown but police would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Related articles

  1. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  2. Security guards shot at Transnet depot allege police cover-up News
  3. Taxi-related shooting: Three killed in Soweto South Africa

Most read

  1. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  2. South African teacher wins case after contract termination in South Korea South Africa
  3. Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock South Africa
  4. Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building South Africa
  5. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Owen Da Gama | “We understood that we wont outplay them but we must find a way” ...
He fought for us, says migrant saved by pope | REUTERS