Shooting incident in Newlands West claims life of local man

A KwaZulu-Natal man was shot dead in Newlands West, north of Durban, on Tuesday evening.

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just after 6pm their paramedics responded to numerous calls of a shooting incident on Nordale Road in Newlands West.



“Paramedics arrived to find multiple emergency personnel in attendance and were shown to a vehicle in the roadway. They found a male patient believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body,” said Jamieson.

He said paramedics assessed the man who had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do.

He was declared dead on the scene.

“The scene was cordoned off to allow Saps to investigate,” said Jamieson.

He said the events leading up to the shooting were unknown but police would be investigating further.

TimesLIVE