South Africa

Teens arrested for 'robbing victims with imitation firearm' in Cape Town

22 April 2025 - 12:42 By TIMESLIVE
The teens allegedly used an imitation firearm to rob their victims.
Image: SAPS

Two teenagers are expected to appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Tuesday after being caught allegedly robbing people with an imitation firearm.

Members of the Maitland flying squad were stopped by community members on the corner of Viking Way and Gunners Circle in Epping and alerted about suspects robbing people on Easter Monday.

“The members searched for the suspects and found them walking on the railway lines in Pinelands. They were searched and found in possession of an imitation firearm,” said police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg.

“The suspects were pointed out by the complainant and were arrested on charges of possession of an imitation firearm and armed robbery.”

The suspects are 16 and 17 years old.

TimesLIVE

