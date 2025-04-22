South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

22 April 2025 - 10:33 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday is expected to hear whether accused No 1, Muzi Sibiya, will continue to have legal representation.

This comes after defence counsel Charles Mnisi told the court last week he might not be ready to proceed after being granted yet another postponement.

Sibiya was left without legal representation after the death of his lawyer Thulani Mngomezulu in December.

