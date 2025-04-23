South Africa

Boy, 14, found working at tuck shop with his earnings allegedly paid to cousin

23 April 2025 - 08:21 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The under-age youth was allegedly working as a cleaner at a tuck shop.
The under-age youth was allegedly working as a cleaner at a tuck shop.
Image: 123RF/foottoo

The Hawks have arrested an Ethiopian shopkeeper and two Malawian nationals for allegedly trafficking a 14-year-old boy as a child labourer.

One of the accused is the boy's 35 year old cousin, said Free State Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Zweli Mohobeleli. He said another suspect, aged 30, allegedly facilitated the employment of the minor by the shop owner, who is 39.

Mohobeleli said home affairs officials and police were conducting an operation in Reddersburg on April 17.

"At a tuck shop they found the victim was employed as a cleaner. The victim was earning R1,000 per month, allegedly paid to his cousin who is based in Bloemfontein."

The shop owner was immediately arrested. The other two suspects were arrested by the Bloemfontein-based serious organised crime investigation team on Monday.

The suspects made a brief court appearance in Reddersburg, facing human trafficking related charges. The matter was postponed to April 29 for bail application proceedings.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Small business development department warns of fake assistants

The small business development department has called on spaza shop owners to be aware of people claiming to help with the spaza shop fund application ...
News
5 days ago

Hlabisa calls for tighter spaza shop regulations after boy allegedly poisoned by snacks

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has called for reinforced health and safety compliance at spaza shops ...
News
1 week ago

R500m support fund for spaza shops to be launched: Ndabeni-Abrahams

Small business development minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has announced a R500m support fund for spaza shops in collaboration with the department ...
Politics
1 month ago

Gauteng pushes for spaza shop, food facility compliance as thousands of applications get processed

Municipalities across Gauteng have reported varying numbers of business licence applications as the extended deadline of February 28 looms.
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ‘They take away your humanity’: man rescued from Myanmar scammers speaks of his ... News
  2. UN urges stronger measures to combat human trafficking, forced criminality ... News

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS