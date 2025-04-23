South Africa

Four warders arrested over inmate's death at Mangaung prison

23 April 2025 - 12:45 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Four prison warders have been arrested in connection with an inmate's death at Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Image: Mlungisi Louw

Four prison warders have been arrested in connection with the death of inmate Mpho Mkhumbeni, 37, at the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein. 

The arrests came after a postmortem showed the inmate, who was found dead on March 12, died from unnatural causes. 

TimesLIVE reported Mkhumbeni was serving a life sentence for a murder conviction handed down in November 2014. 

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said it was initially believed to be a natural death and the case was opened as an inquest.

“However, subsequent postmortem results indicated Mkhumbeni died due to unnatural causes”. These findings led to a murder investigation. 

The police in Bloemspruit launched further investigations and on Tuesday four warders aged between 34 and 50 were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in Mkhumbeni’s death. 

“The SAPS is committed to ensuring justice is served and will thoroughly investigate this case,” Makhele said. 

The suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday. 

TimesLIVE

