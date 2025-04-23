SA’s spending habits decoded: 10 key insights from the SpendTrend25 report

2. Consumers are using their long-term savings for short-term expenses.

While credit cards are more pervasive as a result of convenience, rewards and functionality, overall spending on active cards remained steady. South Africans are however looking for alternatives to relieve their financial pressures beyond short-term credit.

One way is through the two-pot retirement system. Research among Discovery Corporate and Employee fund members found that they are using their retirement savings for expenses such as home or car costs, paying-off short-term debt, school fees and daily expenses. Among Discovery Bank clients, two-pot withdrawal rates were inversely correlated with Vitality Money status with higher withdrawal rates for high-income earners with a low Vitality Money status than lower-income earners with a higher Vitality Money status, highlighting the importance of smart financial habits and sound financial planning.

3. Groceries, retail, travel, eating out and fuel account for over 70% of total consumer spending.

Groceries take the top spot for most, while high-net-worth individuals dedicate a larger share of their spend to retail and travel.

Johannesburg residents spend a lower share on groceries and more on shopping and eating out or takeout compared to those in Durban and Cape Town. In comparison, people in Bloemfontein, East London and Gqeberha spend a greater share on food and fuel but less on travel, eating out and takeout.

As more people return to the office, fuel spending has surged. After a 4% decline in 2023, average fuel spend per active card grew by 5% in 2024, marking a sharp 9 percentage point increase.

4. Busy lifestyles and the need for convenience increasingly influence consumer spending.

Spending on eating out and takeout grew by 12% in 2024, outpacing growth in grocery spend (8%), with demand for convenience shaping consumer habits. Online grocery shopping in SA is still on the rise, with spend up 15%, while in-store grocery spend has grown by just 6%.

A positive insight is that the shift towards online grocery shopping has not compromised consumers’ health priorities. Discovery Vitality data shows that online grocery baskets contain a 30% share of healthy items and in-store grocery baskets a 27% share of healthy items.

When it comes to prepared food, spend on dining out is growing faster at 13% than ordering takeout online at 10%. This indicates that grocery shopping is seen as a convenient task to do online, while eating out is a social experience.

5. Virtual cards are growing in popularity as South African consumers prioritise safety and convenience.

Up to 45% of respondents in the consumer survey use virtual cards, driven by increased security, convenience and rewards. VisaNet data supports this trend, showing fraud incidents are six times lower with digital wallet transactions than with physical cards.

Johannesburg residents use digital wallets for in-store purchases nearly twice as often as the national average, followed by Cape Town and Pretoria. Most major cities are ahead of the national curve in embracing these mobile payments.

6. South Africans are travelling less internationally but are purchasing more online from international platforms.

Travel spend is returning to pre-Covid-19 levels, but at a higher cost per trip. Though overall growth in travel spend slowed in 2024 compared to previous years, the post-pandemic recovery continues.

Discovery Bank clients travel far more with up to 24% more spend on travel. They saved over R700m on discounted flights, car hire and accommodation through Vitality Travel, both locally and internationally, with top international destinations being the UK, Mauritius, Australia, the US, and the UAE.

While growth in travel spend slowed, spend on international platforms increased significantly, outstripping in-store spend at international destinations.

7. Omni-channel shopping experiences continue to grow both globally and locally.

Internationally, consumers are embracing phygital (a blend of physical and digital) shopping experiences, such as ordering products online and picking them up in-store.

This trend is also emerging in SA, with 21% of local consumers favouring phygital shopping experiences like browsing online and buying in-store.

8. The use of cash is declining and being replaced by real-time, digital payments.

The consumer survey showed that 67% of South Africans use cash only a few times a month or never at all, with over 84% choosing cards or digital payments whenever they can.

Online shopping continues to grow across South African cities, with transactions increasing by an average of 5% from 2019 to 2024. Bloemfontein and East London led with 10% and 11% growth, respectively.

As digital payments continue to increase, affordability influences payment choices, with expectations for real-time, faster, cheaper payment systems that do not compromise convenience. The SpendTrend25 consumer survey showed that 86% of consumers believe payments should be as cost-effective as possible, while 84% believe it is essential that payments reach recipients quickly.

9. Online entertainment continues to surge.

Spending on online entertainment is the fastest-growing category in SA, growing by 110% since 2023. Spending on online entertainment includes streaming services, sports betting, and event bookings.

Discovery Bank clients spent more frequently and at higher values on event bookings than the broader market, with 20% growth in the average transaction value. This can be directly linked to their exclusive early access to concert and event tickets.

Sports booking transactions, including padel, have also grown across the country. Among Discovery Bank clients the number of sports booking transactions grew by 64%, and by 41% in the rest of the market. Discovery Bank clients played over 93,000 padel games in 2024, 70% of them during the week.

10. Access to a wide range of subscription services is growing among South African consumers.

While subscription services were once dominated by streaming, by 2024, they had expanded to include artificial intelligence, sports bookings, groceries and eCommerce. AI subscriptions saw the highest growth in share of spend — growing over three times from last year.

Discovery Bank clients are leading this trend, using AI services more than the average South African, with an AI subscription adoption rate of 160% of the market. This rise in interest highlights how quickly AI is becoming part of everyday life.

Download the full SpendTrend25 report here.

This article was sponsored by Discovery Bank.