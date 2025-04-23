South Africa

Neighbours testify about witnessing robbery in murder trial of Umlazi teen

23 April 2025 - 12:10 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen.
Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen.
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE

Two Umlazi youngsters testified in the Durban high court on Tuesday about witnessing a burglary at the home of teenager Aphiwe Ngcobo, who was killed on the eve of the general elections last year.

Sizwe Mthembu and Mondli Mhlongo, who live near the Ngcobo family, gave evidence in the trial of Sifundo Bongani Bhengu, 39, and Bongani Jali, 24, who are charged with housebreaking with intent to steal, robbery with aggravating circumstances and the murder of the teen. They have pleaded not guilty.

Ngcobo, 17, a grade 11 pupil at Durban Girls’ Secondary in Greyville, was found bound and gagged with a wound in her chest.

Mthembu said he knew Ngcobo's father Mondli as an elderly man who he described as being a father figure for him. He said his home is built on a slope next to the Ngcobo family.

He said shortly before 10am on the eve of elections, he and his friends were sitting outside when a white VW Polo reversed near the entrance to the Ngcobo's home. A tall man clad in a hoodie and a mask got out of the car. The man had a revolver, wore gloves and had a key for the gate.

Mhlongo said the person who entered the Ngcobo home came out with a  TV. He said it was the first time he saw the VW Polo.

Slain Umlazi teen Aphiwe Ngcobo's alleged killer turns against co-accused

The trial of two men charged with murdering Durban Girls’ Secondary School pupil Aphiwe Ngcobo at her Umlazi home in May took a dramatic turn in the ...
News
19 hours ago

Both witnesses confirmed they knew the suspects.

Later in the day, Bhengu's former landlord gave evidence about his tenant.

Mxolisi Nkomo of Malukazi said Bhengu approached him at the beginning of May 2024 looking for accommodation after he had a fallout with his father. 

He said on May 29 they had an altercation as Bhengu had not paid his rent and deposit and he asked him to leave. Before leaving, Nkomo said he took a Puma backpack, which he believed belonged to Bhengu, as collateral.

He later discovered it contained a remote control, shorts, workwear overall and jacket. He said the discovery came after Bhengu’s girlfriend, identified as Gugu Mshazi, telephoned him.

“She [Gugu] told me I didn't care about her boyfriend's plight by not giving him the bag with his clothing,” said Nkomo.

Drug-fuelled binge leads to gruesome killing on election eve

An Umlazi father was alerted to a break-in at his house only to come home to the bloodied, gagged body of his 17-year-old daughter
News
6 days ago

During cross-examination by Bhengu's legal representative Vicky Nattar, Nkomo was asked about the duration of Bhengu’s stay. Nkomo estimated Bhengu lived there for close to a month.

Nattar challenged this, saying Bhengu only stayed at the place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“I cannot confirm the days he stayed. I don’t keep track his comings and goings as it’s his business,” said Nkomo.

Nattar also challenged Nkomo about the bag he confiscated, saying his client disputed it was a Puma bag. Bhengu claimed it was another brand, G-Star Raw, and included the same brand of apparel, including a cap and pair of jeans.

“The bag I saw had the contents which I mentioned. I don’t know about a G-Star bag,” said Nkomo.

On Thursday the driver of the VW Polo, identified as "Sticks", is expected to take to the witness stand.

The trial continues.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

85-year-old man charged with murder after son, 56, shot

Police in Bainsvlei near Bloemfontein have changed the attempted murder charge of an 85-year-old man to murder after his 56-year-old son succumbed to ...
News
19 hours ago

Police arrest four alleged gangsters linked to Amaoti reign of terror

KwaZulu-Natal police arrested four wanted gang members in Cato Manor on Saturday who are allegedly linked to more than 20 murders in crime-ridden ...
News
1 day ago

Security guards shot at Transnet depot allege police cover-up

A shooting incident more than two years ago at a Transnet depot in which two security guards were allegedly shot at and injured by police and a ...
News
3 days ago

Suspects killed in highway shoot-out were wanted for murders: KZN police

When police pounced on them at a mall in Umlazi, the suspects sped away.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS