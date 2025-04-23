South Africa

SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living

The City of Joburg was appealing against an order that it provide occupiers with temporary emergency accommodation

23 April 2025 - 17:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Both the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the Constitutional Court have recognised that the right of occupiers to earn a living is a relevant factor to be considered by a court in terms of the Pie Act. File Photo
Both the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) and the Constitutional Court have recognised that the right of occupiers to earn a living is a relevant factor to be considered by a court in terms of the Pie Act. File Photo
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The City of Joburg acted unreasonably by seeking to subject the relocation of 71 illegal occupiers to a condition that prevents them from earning a living at the temporary emergency accommodation, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said on Wednesday. 

The court made this remark as it dismissed, with costs, an appeal by the City against a Johannesburg high court order which had evicted 71 occupiers from a property owned by a private company in Midrand. 

The City was appealing against an order that it provide occupiers with temporary emergency accommodation where the 71 occupiers can live at night, and there lawfully and safely sort their reclaimed waste, and from where they can reasonably go during the day to use their flatbed trolleys lawfully and safely to collect waste. 

The occupiers had been living in farm Randjiesfontein no. 404 owned by Rycloff-Bellegings (Pty) Ltd. In 2019 Rycloff applied for their eviction and the high court granted an order of eviction against the occupiers last year. 

It also ordered the City to provide them with temporary accommodation with the condition that they would be able to store their materials, an order that the City appealed against. 

The SCA said the occupiers eked out a living as waste pickers.

“This they do by extracting from the waste, recyclable materials from industrial sites located near the property and transporting it to the property on flatbed trolleys,” said judge of appeal Billy Mothle in a judgment supported by other judges. 

The appeal court said on arrival at the property, they sort, clean and store the materials in industrial bags, with a view to selling the stored materials to recycling companies.

Land Court orders eviction of businesswoman and adult children from Centurion farm

Farmer freed from obligation to compensate woman for spending R400,000 on buildings on his property without his consent
News
1 week ago

To do this work, which was their sole source of income, the occupiers had built shacks on the Midrand property, where they resided with their families. 

The City had identified a site at Kya Sands informal settlement as the relocation destination acceptable to the City and occupiers in 2022. 

“However, the City imposed a condition for relocation to Kya Sands, that the occupiers would not be allowed to conduct their waste picking activities on the identified site.”

The occupiers objected to that condition, leading to the high court ordering that the occupiers’ new temporary accommodation allow them to store their goods. 

On appeal, the City argued that the “right to earn a living” was essentially a “commercial interest” and was not relevant to the determination of what was just and equitable in terms of the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (Pie Act). 

The City also said the Pie Act did not afford an unlawful occupier the right to choose where they wished to live, upon eviction. It also said the collection, sorting and storing of material from waste by the occupiers was an unlawful activity, as it was conducted in an area zoned “special”, contrary to the relevant zoning regulations.

The occupiers submitted that the eviction would not be just and equitable if it did not take into account their means of earning a living. 

They needed to be relocated close to areas which created high value waste for them to collect, store and sell extracted recyclable material to the recycling companies. They also contended that the City had an obligation to act reasonably, as the right to earn a living was a component of the right to dignity. 

In its judgment, the SCA said the City’s view was contradicted by a letter dated September 26 2022, from the city’s attorneys, addressed to Seri Law Clinic, which represented the occupiers. 

The letter stated that: “The City has endeavoured (as an indulgence to your clients) to find TEA (temporary emergency accommodation) that would cater for your client’s needs. In this respect, and coincidentally, erf 128 Kya Sands is situated next to a recycling facility.”

Mothle said both the SCA and the Constitutional Court have recognised that the right of occupiers to earn a living was a relevant factor to be considered by a court in terms of the Pie Act.   

Mothle said the City misconstrued the conduct of the occupiers as recyclers, when in effect, they were reclaimers who collected and sold waste material to recyclers for re-use.

“Second, the City sought to rely on the municipal zoning as prohibiting the sorting and storing of waste material, when it does not do so.

“Third, the City’s condition is not supported by any law or policy and is thus arbitrary, irrational [and] unreasonable. In the circumstances, the appeal must fail,” Mothle said.

TimesLIVE

So much food, so much waste

Christmas sees a huge surge in food waste, much of which ends up in landfills and becomes a significant contributor to carbon emissions
News
4 months ago

The betrayal of waste pickers

Designing and implementing plans to register and pay reclaimers is not rocket science.
Ideas
6 months ago

Illegal miners extorting money from Mogale City dumpsite waste recyclers

Each member of a community of informal waste recyclers from Mogale City has to pay a gang of illegal miners R50 a week to operate at the local ...
News
7 months ago

One person’s waste is another’s wage

In the final report in a two-part series on Johannesburg's informal settlements near wealthy suburbs, Thanduxolo Jika and Phathu Luvhengo describe ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

Sabbatical Official Trailer | Drama | Ster-Kinekor
How is a pope chosen? | Reuters