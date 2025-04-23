South Africa

Stash of stolen appliances and clothes found in backyard rental room

23 April 2025 - 08:28 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some of the stolen goods were identified by their owners.
Some of the stolen goods were identified by their owners.
Image: SAPS

Limpopo police have seized stolen property from a backyard room in the Waterberg district.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers found television sets, washing machines, microwaves, cellphones, clothes, shoes, bicycles and other household items.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at the rental property on Tuesday.

“He was asked about the origin of the properties but failed to provide a satisfactory response,” Ledwaba said.

The suspect is due to appear before the Bela-Bela magistrate’s court soon.

Ledwaba said: “Some victims identified their stolen property at the scene.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Limpopo grade 4 pupil dies after swallowing pen cap

A grade 4 pupil at Moriting Primary School in Mankweng, Limpopo, died on Monday after swallowing a pen cap.
News
1 week ago

Cops confident of putting away alleged kidnapping kingpin

Faizel Charloos, rearrested after fleeing from court this week, said to be linked to a slew of abduction cases
News
2 weeks ago

Cops appeal for help to find teacher after alleged rape of pupil

Limpopo police have appealed to the public to help them apprehend a 58-year-old teacher who allegedly repeatedly raped a 13-year-old girl.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS