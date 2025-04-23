South Africa

Unemployed father who bagged more than R1.7m in Sportstake 8 jackpot wants to start a business

‘I kept my ticket safely tucked inside my Bible until I could claim it’

23 April 2025 - 12:52
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones. File photo.
The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A sports fanatic father who bagged more than R1.7m in the Sportstake 8 jackpot plans to start a business that will offer long-term stability and income for his household.

“The win is a dream come true,” he said.

Ithuba announced the man claimed his wealth after the draw last Friday.

The unemployed father placed a R10 manual wager.

“I couldn’t believe I had won so much money from a game I love (with) only a R10 ticket. I kept my ticket safely tucked inside my Bible until I could claim it,” he said.

The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “Sportstake 8 is an exhilarating game that combines the thrill of soccer with the excitement of winning. We congratulate the winner on his blend of sports knowledge and luck.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

National Lottery licence set for court battle

Bidders argue that minister Park Tau’s decision to issue temporary licence favours the incumbent, Ithuba Holdings
Business Times
3 days ago

Winner of R10.8m lotto jackpot plans to buy a 'comfortable, beautiful home' for his family

The winner had to check his ticket about 10 times to make sure he had really won.
News
1 month ago

More than R257m in lottery prizes unclaimed: check your tickets

Among the significant unclaimed prizes is a powerball plus jackpot of more than R3.4m purchased in Louis Trichardt on January 19, set to expire on ...
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS