A sports fanatic father who bagged more than R1.7m in the Sportstake 8 jackpot plans to start a business that will offer long-term stability and income for his household.
“The win is a dream come true,” he said.
Ithuba announced the man claimed his wealth after the draw last Friday.
The unemployed father placed a R10 manual wager.
“I couldn’t believe I had won so much money from a game I love (with) only a R10 ticket. I kept my ticket safely tucked inside my Bible until I could claim it,” he said.
The man said he is grateful for the chance to build a better future for his loved ones.
Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner: “Sportstake 8 is an exhilarating game that combines the thrill of soccer with the excitement of winning. We congratulate the winner on his blend of sports knowledge and luck.”
Unemployed father who bagged more than R1.7m in Sportstake 8 jackpot wants to start a business
‘I kept my ticket safely tucked inside my Bible until I could claim it’
Image: Alaister Russell
