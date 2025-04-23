South Africa

Wynberg court ‘mastermind and shooter’ face premeditated murder charges

23 April 2025 - 13:36 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Abubaker Adams, left, and Shireen Matthews in court on Wednesday.
Abubaker Adams, left, and Shireen Matthews in court on Wednesday.
Image: Kim Swartz

The alleged mastermind behind a courthouse gang hit and a co-accused appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court facing charges of premeditated murder on Wednesday.

Shireen Matthews, 35, stood in the dock with alleged shooter Abubaker Adams, 24.

The court heard they face charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in which the state alleges they: 

  • aided and abetted criminal gang activities in association with the Junky Funky Kidz (JFK) gang;
  • are implicated in the premeditated murder of former taxi owner Dingalomoya Chintso; and
  • unlawfully possessed firearms and ammunition.

Matthews faces additional charges of:

  • inciting, instigating, encouraging or procuring another person to commit, bring about, perform or participate in a pattern of criminal gang activity;
  • the unlawful supplying of firearms; and
  • unlawful supplying of ammunition. 

 

Alleged Wynberg court shooter in the dock

A new suspect arrested in connection with an alleged courthouse hit on a former taxi owner appeared in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

The court previously heard Matthews was allegedly the “brains” behind the hit, conspired with the JFK and recruited them to execute Chintso inside the Wynberg magistrate's court building.

Chintso, 50, a former taxi operator in Vrygrond, was shot dead on April 8. At the time he faced charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The state alleges Adams was one of two shooters involved. The second is at large.

"[Adams] was one of the shooters. There are two shooters. [Adams] was linked to direct evidence from state witnesses and surveillance," said state prosecutor Christiaan de Jongh.

Attorney Anthony Berinato, representing Matthews, confirmed he would represent her during her bail application. Adams, however, is yet to receive legal representation. 

The case was postponed to May 9 for legal representation for Adams. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Second suspect arrested after 'hit' inside Wynberg court building

A 24-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with an alleged hit carried out inside the ...
News
2 days ago

Woman arrested in connection with murder inside Cape Town court building

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man inside the Wynberg regional court premises on Tuesday.
News
1 week ago

Accused in Wynberg court hit alleged to be the 'brains' behind the attack

Shireen Matthews, 35, made a brief appearance in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Monday which heard she was the "brains" behind a brazen shooting ...
News
1 week ago

Office of chief justice views Wynberg court murder in serious light

Western Cape judge president Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana,  as head of the judiciary in the province, has conveyed condolences to the family of the man ...
News
1 week ago

Justice DG announces measures to strengthen security at Wynberg court

Justice and constitutional development department director-general advocate Doc Mashabane has ordered the installation of a security scanner in the ...
News
1 week ago

EDITORIAL | Court security breaches − a dent on administration of justice?

The country’s courts deserve the same tight security as that enjoyed by politicians in parliament, the provincial legislatures and municipal councils.
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Brrrr-ace for snow, hail and rain South Africa
  2. Ford halts shipments of vehicles to China amid tariffs news
  3. Court sets aside R1bn ICT contract that SANParks had awarded to Gijima South Africa
  4. Court grants Mnisi time to further prepare defence for Sibiya in Meyiwa murder ... South Africa
  5. Newzroom Afrika suspends Aldrin Sampear after road rage incident South Africa

Latest Videos

How is a pope chosen? | Reuters
IMF cuts growth forecasts for most countries in wake of US tariffs | REUTERS