Phewa allayed fears over the arsenal of weapons including knobkerries, bush knives and sticks.
“I can assure that no one will be in danger today. These are just the weapons we carry for our safety — to hit a snake or an animal if it comes near us. I can guarantee to you nothing will happen today.”
Busiswa Mayekiso, 36, who lives in Amaoti, said they live in fear because of the gangs terrorising the community.
“We are always burying relatives in the Eastern Cape. Living here has become quite a misery. We cannot even put our heads down properly at night,” she said.
She said while they welcomed the arrests of the alleged gang members, they are concerned another member, identified as Anele, is still on the run. The sound of gunfire has become a common feature in the Ntuzuma and Mbhabhayi areas, she added.
“These criminals have no conscience. They kill breadwinners and homeowners. We are here to plead for the law to be on our side, instead of being with criminals.”
TimesLIVE
Amaoti residents wielding pangas and sticks oppose gang members' bail
Image: MFUNDO MKHIZE
Scores of concerned community members wielding pangas, golf clubs and sticks gathered outside the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Thursday ahead of the court appearance of four wanted gang members allegedly linked to more than 20 murders in crime-ridden Amaoti, KwaZulu-Natal.
A multidisciplinary team comprising officers from crime intelligence, Cato Manor crime prevention, Inanda detectives and Durban metro police arrested the four in Cato Manor on Saturday.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects had allegedly been terrorising the community of Amaoti in Inanda since June 2024.
“Police followed positive intelligence about the suspects who were in hiding at a house in Cato Manor. On arrival police found the four suspects in possession of two firearms, ammunition and suspected stolen property including laptops and cellphones,” he said.
Netshiunda said the suspects, aged between 21 and 33, have so far been linked to more than 20 allegations of murder and several allegations of attempted murder.
Police arrest four alleged gangsters linked to Amaoti reign of terror
Community policing forum member Mbongeni Phewa said frustrated residents heeded a call to oppose bail for the men.
“These youths don’t have conscience — it's as if it was taken away from them,” he said.
“We always try to stress how engaging in crime is limiting future prospects. People should not [think] if you engage in crime, it's temporary. One should not be doing it just because of drugs and other reasons. When you get a criminal record, it becomes very difficult to secure a job.”
Phewa said in the aftermath of a community march last month, police added more boots on the ground and they saw a gradual improvement.
“We complained about the police not arresting criminals, but since then things are slightly better — I don’t want to lie.”
While some criminals were still on the loose, bold efforts were being made to root out crime, he said.
“You can see the public has come out in their numbers and we are working with community members to restore order.”
Durban business confidence dips as global and domestic issues weigh, report shows
Phewa allayed fears over the arsenal of weapons including knobkerries, bush knives and sticks.
“I can assure that no one will be in danger today. These are just the weapons we carry for our safety — to hit a snake or an animal if it comes near us. I can guarantee to you nothing will happen today.”
Busiswa Mayekiso, 36, who lives in Amaoti, said they live in fear because of the gangs terrorising the community.
“We are always burying relatives in the Eastern Cape. Living here has become quite a misery. We cannot even put our heads down properly at night,” she said.
She said while they welcomed the arrests of the alleged gang members, they are concerned another member, identified as Anele, is still on the run. The sound of gunfire has become a common feature in the Ntuzuma and Mbhabhayi areas, she added.
“These criminals have no conscience. They kill breadwinners and homeowners. We are here to plead for the law to be on our side, instead of being with criminals.”
TimesLIVE
MORE:
IN PICS | Durban mass honours late Pope Francis
Slain Umlazi teen Aphiwe Ngcobo's alleged killer turns against co-accused
Six dead in crime-ridden Amaoti, fed-up community want the army
IN PICS | On the hunt for killers and answers in crime-ridden Amaoti
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos