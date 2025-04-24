South Africa

Former Spar manager and bookkeeper 'defrauded shop of R2.3m'

24 April 2025 - 11:07 By Kim Swartz
Nicole Bekker, 37, and Chantelle Erasmus, 48, face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

A former Spar manager and a bookkeeper have appeared in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court on charges of fraud amounting to R2.3m. 

Nicole Bekker, 37, and Chantelle Erasmus, 48, were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court the same day charged with fraud, theft and money laundering. 

“Between 2021 and 2023 [they] allegedly conspired and misappropriated the daily shop cash. Among their daily duties were to record cash and bank the money into the business bank account,” said police spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. 

“However, Bekker and Erasmus, reportedly, instead of banking the money to the account, shared cash between themselves for their benefit in tranches.” 

She added that during auditing, discrepancies were picked up and the matter was referred to the Hawks.  

An investigation confirmed the duo had conspired to steal from the shop, which resulted in a loss of R2.3m.  

The suspects were released on bail of R5,000 each and the case was postponed to June 17. 

Acting provincial head of Hawks Brig Romeo Petrus welcomed the arrests. 

