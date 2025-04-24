Mpumalanga serial rapist who preyed on young girls gets four life sentences

A serial rapist who preyed on young girls over 13 years was on Thursday sentenced to four life terms by the Mbombela high court on Thursday.

Gilbert Sibusiso Fankomo, 39, was found guilty on multiple counts of rape from April 2009 to March 2022.

“The court heard distressful details of Fankomo's predatory behaviour, which targeted young girls, exploiting their innocence and trust,” police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdhluli said.

On April 29 2009, Fankomo lured a nine-year-old girl in Hazyview, forcibly taking her into the bushes and raping her. She had been walking to her uncle's house.

On October 27 2021, the accused deceived an eight-year-old child in Masoyi by claiming her mother had sent him to accompany the victim to buy a chicken, only to lead the child to a secluded area where he raped her.

In November 2021, Fankomo approached a nine-year-old girl at the market in Calcutta, pretending to need cash, and then assaulted her in an isolated spot, later raping her.

In March 2022, he raped an 11-year-old girl in Calcutta, forcing her and her younger siblings into an unfinished house where he held them hostage while committing the atrocities against the minor girl.

Mdhluli said Fankomo's past criminal behaviour included a previous rape conviction in June 2010, for which he received an 18-year sentence. He was released on parole in April 2019.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the investigation team, the prosecution team and the judiciary.

“This well-deserved sentence sends a clear message that our justice system is committed to addressing the scourge of sexual offences, particularly against minors. The state has shown unwavering determination to harshly deal with sexual offenders,” Mkhwanazi said.

TimesLIVE