South Africa

Rhino poacher caught in Kruger sentenced to 20 years in jail

DNA evidence linked suspect to rhino carcasses

24 April 2025 - 19:27 By Ernest Mabuza
Nelson Sandile Sambo was caught with two rhino horns in the Kruger National Park in 2020.
Image: NPA Communications.

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday sentenced Mozambican Nelson Sandile Sambo to an effective 20-year jail term for poaching-related offences.

Sambo, 43, was convicted on seven counts, including trespassing, killing a rhino and possession of a firearm.

“On December 2 2020, field rangers heard gunshots about the Stolzneck section (of the Kruger National Park) and started searching. They found Sambo and Gabriel Chauke in possession of fresh rhino horns, a firearm and ammunition,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Field rangers continued their search and discovered two rhino carcasses close to where the accused were apprehended.

Sambo and Chauke were granted bail and later absconded. Sambo was rearrested in 2023 but Chauke is still at large.

“During the trial, Sambo pleaded guilty to all seven counts and was subsequently convicted.”

In aggravation of sentence, prosecutor Lot Mgiba presented overwhelming DNA evidence found on Chauke's clothes linking him to the rhino carcasses. Positive DNA evidence showing that the bullet was fired from a firearm found in the accused's possession was also presented.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence and reaffirms its commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting South Africa's wildlife for future generations,” said Nyuswa. 

TimesLIVE

