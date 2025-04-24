South Africa

School principal accused of using corporal punishment

24 April 2025 - 07:34
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for all learners. We remind all staff that corporal punishment is strictly prohibited by law.”
Image: Freddy Mavunda/ File photo

The Gauteng education department has launched an investigation into allegations of corporal punishment against the principal of Madisong High School in Hammanskraal.

According to the department, some pupils came forward with complaints against him. 

“One is alleged to have been physically assaulted in February. Another learner reported hand pain allegedly sustained after she was punished for missing a holiday catch-up programme,” spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

Parents were advised to open cases.

The principal will report to the district office pending the outcome of this investigation, the department said.

“The department runs continuous advocacy campaigns to reinforce the legal prohibition of corporal punishment across all schools. Any educator accused of assault is subjected to a formal disciplinary process. In addition, the department's education support teams are available to provide emotional and psychosocial support to affected learners and their families.

“Learners and community members are encouraged to report any cases of abuse through various communication channels to their nearest district office. The department assures all learners that reported cases, anonymous or otherwise, are investigated thoroughly.”

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring schools are safe spaces for all learners. We remind all staff that corporal punishment is strictly prohibited by law.” 

