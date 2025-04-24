Eskom will implement stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Thursday, stating that higher-than-expected electricity demand, the loss of generation units and extensive planned maintenance have placed strain on the system.
It said stage 2 load-shedding will remain in effect until 5am on Friday.
“Given these ongoing constraints, we urge the public to use electricity sparingly to help reduce pressure on the grid. Eskom sincerely apologises for the inconvenience and will continue to provide updates as necessary.”
TimesLIVE
Stage 2 load-shedding in place until Friday morning
Eskom urges the public to restrict energy usage
Image: 123RF/loganban
TimesLIVE
