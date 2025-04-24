South Africa

WATCH | Warm welcome for 'Gauta BMX' cyclists at Joburg airport

24 April 2025 - 12:13 By Kabelo Mokoena and TL reporters
Fans run alongside the car transporting the cyclists who cycled from Limpopo to Cape Town. The trio flew from the Mother City to Johannesburg and were greeted by supporters at OR Tambo airport on Wednesday. They will be driven by road back to their homes in Burgersfort.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The three cyclists who pedalled about 1,700km from Burgersfort in Limpopo to Cape Town — garnering public support by sharing their epic two-week journey on social media — were warmly welcomed on their arrival at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

Fans, some carrying the South African flag, sang their slogan back at them: “we love the support”.

There were some chaotic scenes as the crowd mobbed Gauta Mahlakoane, 22, Karabo Mokoo, 21, and Maxwell Ndou, 24, wanting to take photographs with them. This resulted in them being quickly whisked away.

The trio had spent time sightseeing in the Cape with the help of sponsors, who also flew them to Johannesburg and arranged for them to be driven by road back to their homes.

James Molonyama said he felt inspired by the cyclists' journey. “I honestly thought it would be impossible to reach the Mother City with a bicycle. These young men showed me to believe in hope, dedication and that anything is possible,” he said.

Marosi Lekgothoane said she travelled from Thembisa to the airport to welcome them. She said she had followed their journey on TikTok from day one until they arrived in Cape Town. “They are young and look at what they have achieved. I learnt a lot from them.”

TimesLIVE

