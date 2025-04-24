South Africa

Women’s help desk launched to transform gender barriers in transport sector

24 April 2025 - 14:49 By Seipati Mothoa
Gauteng MEC for roads and transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launched the public transport women’s help desk.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela launched the public transport women’s help desk on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at addressing specific challenges encountered by women in the transport sector, particularly the taxi industry.

“This will be realised by means of customised training, mentorship, leadership cultivation and access to essential networks in the industry,” Diale-Tlabela said.

The experiences of women in public transport, especially in the taxi, e-hailing, bus and learner drivers sectors, have been marked by silence, struggle and survival. “Women only enter taxi businesses as widows, stepping in after a loss, but their authority is questioned.”

The help desk aims to serve as a support system for women to access training opportunities, business development resources and assistance with reporting abuse in the industry.

TimesLIVE

