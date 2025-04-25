South Africa

'Decades of broken promises': Eldorado Park community demands government action

'Don't come in like a tsunami and raid, and a day later, it's business as usual'

25 April 2025 - 15:18
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The police ministry, led by deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and other government stakeholders, led a crime prevention imbizo in Eldorado Park to create a platform for interaction between the police and communities to address crime-related concerns and policing needs in the area.
The police ministry, led by deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and other government stakeholders, led a crime prevention imbizo in Eldorado Park to create a platform for interaction between the police and communities to address crime-related concerns and policing needs in the area.
Image: SAPS

Frustration echoed through the Eldorado Park community hall in Johannesburg during an imbizo on Friday as residents from surrounding areas, including Freedom Park and Slovo Park, voiced concerns about crime and the lack of police resources.

The police ministry, led by deputy minister Cassel Mathale with other stakeholders, held the imbizo to create a platform for interaction between the police leadership and communities in the area.

Residents criticised law enforcement agencies for neglecting their duties, highlighting years of unfulfilled promises, inadequate police presence and a justice system that continues to fail them.

From broken promises of CCTV cameras to community patrollers risking their lives without support, residents called for immediate, tangible action, warning they were “sitting on a time bomb”.

Community member Vincent Naidoo complained about unfulfilled promises.

“We, as the people of this community, need to stand up for our rights. When I came in I saw all the resources here because of your prominent visitors. But when you go to the [police] station here and complain, there are no resources, so why can they make resources available for one person?

Proposal for Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park to be renamed in memory of Nathaniel Julies

The City of Johannesburg has unveiled a proposal to rename Nikkel Crescent in Eldorado Park to Nathaniel Julies Crescent in memory of the 16-year-old ...
News
1 month ago

“Why can't they make resources available to us? We are sitting on a time bomb. These people don't care about us. The people at the police station don't respect us,” he said.

A resident of Freedom Park, Erick Mzizi, said: “I'm here as a concerned community member of Freedom Park. Freedom Park is being served under Eldorado Park with one police van .”

He asked about the promise to build a satellite police station for the community.

Another resident, Berlin Mbege, said they had been trying to fight crime.

“But it can't be done alone. We cannot only have our patrollers who risk their lives and I'm talking about our ground patrollers, the people who do not get paid.”

Mbege asked that government look into the community policing structures.

Chanel George, a resident and activist, said: “This is not the first engagement we are having with the hierarchy of SAPS. It's not the first imbizo. In previous engagements with the premier [Panyaza Lesufi] we were promised drones and CCTV cameras and all of these things. I think the number of people you see in the hall today is indicative of what the community is feeling.”

They were tired of empty promises.

“So I hope today's [Friday] engagement leaves us with some tangible results. In the previous engagements we have offered proposed solutions. We live with the gunshots, the violence.”

She called for intelligence-driven operations 

“Don't come in like a tsunami and raid and a day later, it's business as usual. Get the relevant information from the people who know, because there are people who know, but the people who know will only talk if they are guaranteed protection.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Amaoti residents wielding pangas and sticks oppose gang members' bail

Scores of concerned community members wielding pangas, golf clubs and sticks gathered outside the Ntuzuma magistrate's court on Thursday ahead of the ...
News
1 day ago

Family of murder witness shot dead outside court say he feared for his life, was not in protection programme

Pastor Ashwin Mouwers, 33, felt he was doing the right thing though he never felt safe, say siblings
News
3 months ago

Is protection programme an answer to killing of witnesses?

Most witnesses would rather avoid testifying than cut ties with family and family to fulfil the stringent requirements of the programme, says legal ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Spar manager and bookkeeper 'defrauded shop of R2.3m' South Africa
  2. Tshwane's hijacked buildings turned into mini informal settlement and motor ... South Africa
  3. SCA rules for evicted reclaimers that they have a right to earn a living South Africa
  4. Judge president moves to ease Gauteng RAF, medical negligence caseload South Africa
  5. WATCH | Warm welcome for 'Gauta BMX' cyclists at Joburg airport South Africa

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire