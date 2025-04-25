Downturn in motorist cellphone impoundments in Cape Town

Cape Town traffic authorities have noted a downturn in the number of cellphone impoundments and fines issued over two years to motorists caught using the devices behind the wheel.
The use of cellphones while driving is prohibited under the National Road Traffic Act.
“The phenomenon of distracted driving continues to be a challenge, but the downturn in statistics does suggest that some drivers have stopped blue-ticking our appeals to not use their cellphones while driving. We are also mindful that more newer vehicles come with standard features that allow for hands-free use of devices, and that has likely played a role,” the city's MMC for safety and security JP Smith said on Friday.
The number of cellphones impounded between July 2022 and June 2023 totalled 5,260 while 10,597 fines were issued. Those numbers decreased to 4,424 and 9,373 respectively between July 2023 and June 2024.
In addition to the National Road Traffic Act the city's traffic bylaw states “no person may drive a vehicle on a public road while holding a mobile telephone in one or both hands or any other part of the body”. It also makes provision for cellphones to be impounded — and reclaimed once the fine and an impoundment release fee is paid.
Unclaimed phones are disposed of or given to neighbourhood watches.
Smith said since June 2024, 226 cellphones were donated to neighbourhood watches in areas including Kleinvlei, Mfuleni, Diep River, Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Khayelitsha, Atlantis, Delft, Manenberg and Mitchells Plain.
“We will continue to enforce the law and make our roads safer for everyone, but this status update is encouraging news indeed,” said Smith.
Impoundment and fine statistics for July 2024 to March 2025 are yet to be released but projections pointed to further reductions.
