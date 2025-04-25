How a four-year-old boy’s submarine dream with Reach For A Dream gave him courage to beat leukemia

At four and a half years old, Christopher Els heard the words no child or parent should ever hear: "Your son has acute lymphoblastic leukemia."
At the age of 33 and a survivor of the life-threatening illness, Els looked back on his journey with gratitude, strength and a vivid memory of a childhood dream come true.
Speaking to TimesLIVE at the Reach For A Dream Slipper Day event, Christopher said he remembers the day the organisation fulfilled his dream.
“My first dream as a four-year-old was to go to the moon, but that was a bit outlandish. The submarine was my second dream. I remember it vividly. going on the submarine, meeting the naval officers in Simonstown, lying on the banks of the submarine, going in the tanks at the naval base, seeing the divers dive down, going to the Two Oceans Aquarium. Having the footage helps me sort of relive it,” he said.
His parents, Pam and Johan Els, now in their 70s, were also at the event and they spoke of the two-and-a-half years of intense medical treatment that followed his diagnosis.
“It was the most difficult time of our lives. But Christopher was a fighter. Even in his weakest moments, he never stopped dreaming,” said Johan.
“Seeing his face light up inside the submarine, it was a memory we will never forget. It wasn’t only a ride, it was hope. It reminded us of that life still had beauty to offer,” said Pam.
Els, who was captivated from a young age by space, submarines, and the wonders of the universe, said it gives him joy to see other children who face similar battles getting their dreams fulfilled
“Seeing them fulfill their dreams is incredible. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the joy and their parents seeing how happy their kids are in a moment that’s pretty frightening is really special,” he said.
Pam said what stood out most during that time of their lives was their son’s resilience.
"He was a miracle child. Chris inspired many with his positive attitude and resilience.”
CEO Julia Sotirianakos said the Reach For A Dream Foundation is a non-profit that has been turning dreams into reality for children fighting serious illnesses for 37 years.
“We fulfil the dreams of children with life-threatening illnesses,” she said.
Sotirianakos said the foundation is marking its 14th annual Slipper Day, which is a national fundraiser where South Africans wear slippers to school or work to show solidarity with children battling serious illnesses.
“It's an initiative where individual South Africans can get involved and contribute to a bigger cause. A lot of people s ask me, ‘How can I get involved?’ If you have R20 in your pocket, that’s how you can get involved and change a life,” said Sotirianakos.
For R20 supporters buy a sticker that funds more dreams. On May30 participants can redeem their sticker for a free Famous Coffee or hot chocolate (for kids under 12) at Wimpy outlets.
Sotirianakos said there are many ways to get involved beyond Slipper Day.
“People can donate monthly, volunteer their time, read to children in hospital or get a MySchool card. It’s all on our website,” she said.
Sotirianakos said for the foundation, it’s not only about fulfilling a dream but about restoring hope.
"The work we do is life-changing because Reach For A Dream makes a child's dream come true with partners, donors and supporters and that child is given a gift of belief and tenacity," she said.
"They close their eyes and believe they'll get better. And they do get better. It's like a phenomenon that happens. The child rallies and fights and wants to carry on, and that's the important thing for us to see the impact."
How a four-year-old boy's submarine dream with Reach For A Dream gave him courage to beat leukemia
Image: Supplied
