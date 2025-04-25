Load-shedding halted at midnight

Eskom says the load-shedding imposed at stage 2 on Thursday has been halted, and it is hustling to ensure more power for the grid.
In a statement issued early on Friday morning the electricity utility said: "After the recovery of approximately 2,015MW of generation capacity, an expected decline in electricity demand and sufficient emergency reserves, load-shedding was suspended at midnight.
"Planned maintenance continues to ensure system readiness for increased winter demand to meet regulatory requirements and ensure environmental compliance. Our team remains committed to restoring approximately 6,000MW to service by next Tuesday."
Eskom will release more information later in the day.
