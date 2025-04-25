South Africa

One dead, others injured in mudslide after heavy Durban rains

25 April 2025 - 18:18 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE
At least one person died and several others were injured following a mudslide caused by torrential rains in Umlazi, south of Durban
Image: SUPPLIED

One person died and several others were injured when torrential rains wreaked havoc in Durban and other parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night and Friday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Sboniso Duma who halted engagements in the legislature to visit affected communities said a person died in Umlazi township after their house collapsed on them.

“Our hearts are with Madondo family following the unfortunate death of their family member. This is after the collapse of their house in P Section in Umlazi, Ward 85,” said Duma.

He said the department's roving team and local councillors reported at least five people were taken to hospital and clinics after their homes collapsed.

“Other affected areas in Umlazi include Chicago in AA Section, J Section, Ward 78 near KwaMgaga high school. In these areas, houses have been washed away, with community members left homeless. In addition, our highly efficient team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate has recorded an increase in the number of crashes. Roads have been flooded and bridges destroyed,” Duma said.

He said heavy rains and floods took place while he was presenting his budget.

“We singled out flood destruction of houses and road networks as the major challenge that require both departments to do more with limited resources,” he added.

KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said their disaster management teams have been dispatched to help affected families.

He said other teams are also on standby to help as the bad weather is expected to continue into Saturday.

TimesLIVE

