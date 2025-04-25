Scholar transporter arrested over alleged rape of five-year-old girl

A 35-year-old scholar transporter was arrested on Thursday afternoon in Mafefe village, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo's Capricorn district, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl.
According to the police, the incident occurred between January and March in Mafefe. The man allegedly raped the child after picking her up from school.
Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the man would reportedly drop off other children as usual. Instead of taking the victim straight home, he allegedly raped her inside the vehicle.
The suspect allegedly threatened the child not to report the incident, but she disclosed it to her grandmother during the Easter weekend.
“A case of rape was opened which was transferred to the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit for further investigation,” Malesela said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Thabamoopo magistrate's court soon to face a charge of rape.
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
