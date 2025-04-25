South Africa

Two suspects added to Wynberg court 'hit' case in Cape Town

25 April 2025 - 14:55 By Kim Swartz
Brian Booysen, 34, and Wanay Fararo, 22, appeared in the dock on Friday.
Image: Supplied

Two more suspects appeared briefly in the Wynberg magistrate's court on Friday on charges related to a brazen “assassination” inside the same building in Cape Town.

Brian Booysen, 34, and Wanay Fararo, 22, were arrested on Thursday and face charges in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Booysen and Fararo face the same charges as co-accused Shireen Matthews, 35, and Abubaker Adams, 24, who appeared in court on Wednesday.

Booysen and Fararo said they would be represented by a private legal representative.

The state alleges the four:

  • aided and abetted criminal gang activities in association with the Junky Funky Kidz gang;
  • were implicated in the premeditated murder of former taxi owner Dingalomoya Chintso; and 
  • were in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Chintso, 50, was shot dead in the court building by gunmen who bypassed security, shot him and escaped on April 8. At the time he faced charges of murder and the illegal possession of a firearm.

The state further alleges Booysen unlawfully supplied firearms for the alleged hit on Chintso while Fararo arranged for someone to smuggle the firearms into the building. The firearms were later disposed of.

Prosecutor Christiaan de Jongh said the weapons had not yet been recovered. Matthews is suspected to be the mastermind behind the shooting.

Matthews faces additional charges of inciting, instigating, encouraging or procuring another person to commit, bring about, perform or participate in a pattern of criminal gang activity and the unlawful supplying of firearms.

The court previously heard Adams was one of two shooters. The second is at large.

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile expressed satisfaction with the case so far and said more arrests were imminent.

“This progress came from the state-of-the-art technologies in the court building, it has helped us get to where we are now,” he said.

The case was postponed to May 9.

