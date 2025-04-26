South Africa

Gqeberha's R75 road claims two more lives

26 April 2025 - 12:09
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Police have opened a culpable homicide case after two people died in Gqeberha.
Image: 123RF/ Jaromír Chalabala

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after two people died in a head-on collision on Friday in Gqeberha.

According to a statement by police on Saturday, the accident took place on the R75 road between Gqeberha and Despatch.

“It is alleged that at about 11.20pm, two vehicles, a grey Hyundai and a silver Suzuki, collided head-on at the R75 intersection near Bayland. The driver of the Hyundai was 62 years old, and the driver of the Suzuki 52 years old. Both drivers died on the scene.” .

Their names will be released once they have been formally identified and the next of kin have been informed. The investigation is ongoing.

The PE Express reported on Friday that in a separate incident on the same road, a pedestrian was injured after being run over by a vehicle near the old Vista campus intersection with the R75.

“This was the fourth [accident] in less than a month at this intersection. The pedestrian was transported by emergency services to a hospital in a serious condition. This follows shortly after a report by PE Express on April 17 about another pedestrian that was fatally hit by a Renault Kwid at the same crossing. This was the third pedestrian fatality in just one month at this crossing,” The PE Express reported.

