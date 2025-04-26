South Africa

Police need assistance finding three missing Free State cops

26 April 2025 - 11:26
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20 and Keamogetswe Buys, 24, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo
Image: SAPS

Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for three police constables who have been missing since Wednesday.

In a statement on Saturday, national police spokesperson Brig Athlende Mathe said the two women and a man — 30-year-old Keamogetswe Buys, 20-year-old Boipelo Senoge and 24-year-old Cebekhulu Linda — were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Limpopo when they went missing.

“Their last known location was at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1 on Wednesday, April 23 ,” Mathe said.

Image: SAPS

“Their vehicle tracking device and cellphones have been off since the day of their disappearance. Their vehicle registration number is JCL 401 FS.”

A 24-hour venue operational centre (VOC) has been established and a full scale search is under way with a high-level team of detectives and crime intelligence operators from Gauteng and the Free State have been mobilised to find them.

“The members were off duty at the time and did not make it to their area of deployment. Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the investigating officer, Capt Chaacha Manga on 082 527-6099.”

The SAPS is investigating a case of possible hijacking and kidnapping.

TimesLIVE

