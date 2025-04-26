South Africa

Three suspected gang members arrested for possession of firearms and ammo in KZN

Arrests made at Bester in Inanda

26 April 2025 - 16:00
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Three suspected gangsters were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after they were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Image: 123RF

Three suspected gangsters were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday after they were found in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrests were made at Bester in Inanda on Thursday.

According to the police's provincial spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, Trio Task Team members from Ntuzuma and Newlands East executed the intelligence-led operation.

“Information directed them to a house in the Mzomusha area at Bester. During the operation, police found a group of young men inside a house. Upon searching them, two of them were found to be in possession of firearms, whereas the other one was found in possession of ammunition,” the statement read.

“The three suspects were immediately arrested for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. The trio have already been linked with several murder cases which they allegedly committed at Bester and around Inanda.”

The three suspects, aged between 18 and 22 years, will appear in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court next Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

