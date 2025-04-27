South Africa

Court orders Vat hike suspended

27 April 2025 - 19:28
Franny Rabkin Legal correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
DA supporters and MPs, led by chief whip George Michalakis, outside the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. The DA and EFF were seeking an urgent interdict to block the VAT hike due on May 1.
DA supporters and MPs, led by chief whip George Michalakis, outside the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. The DA and EFF were seeking an urgent interdict to block the VAT hike due on May 1.
Image: Khulekani Magubane

The Western Cape High Court has ordered the Vat hike suspended - until Parliament passes legislation making Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s decision to reverse the VAT hike an act of Parliament.

The order was made by agreement and came on Sunday afternoon after all the parties to the court case had a meeting with the judges in the case.

The court order also set aside the resolutions in Parliament that led to its adoption of the fiscal framework - national treasury’s budget outline.

The court’s order made it clear that the legal battle over the constitutionality of the VAT Act - which allows the minister to determine a date for a VAT increase to come into operation before it has been approved by parliament - may still be fought at a later date.

Godongwana announced that the VAT hike would be reversed on Wednesday but it was uncertain whether this was possible in law, with the DA arguing in court papers on Friday that only Parliament had this power.

But it would be impossible for Parliament to act before May 1, said the DA. Only a court order could stop the VAT increase from coming into effect.

READ MORE

POLL | How can government make up revenue shortfall after VAT increase scrapped?

The decision to scrap the proposed VAT increase has raised concerns about where government will generate revenue to fund essential services.
Politics
2 days ago

Enoch Godongwana says he won’t resign after VAT U-turn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday he will not resign after the government's U-turn on a planned value added tax hike, despite ...
Politics
2 days ago

ANALYSIS | Godongwana's VAT U-turn raises difficult legal questions

Finance minister's statement seems to implicitly acknowledge that he is not legally empowered, through a mere announcement, to reverse the VAT hike
Politics
2 days ago

IEJ welcomes government's decision to reverse 'regressive' VAT hike

The Institute for Economic Justice has welcomed the decision to reverse the VAT hike, which it says is a regressive tax that would have ...
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL | What next for Enoch Godongwana after his VAT U-turn?

The DA and EFF have already called for his head, though the ANC is closing ranks — for now
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Hundreds protest in rain against landless in posh Ballito South Africa
  2. Dam levels exceed capacity, flooding possible in downstream areas South Africa
  3. Downturn in motorist cellphone impoundments in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Police need assistance finding three missing Free State cops South Africa
  5. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa

Latest Videos

2025 National Freedom Day celebrations
Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service