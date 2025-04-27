South Africa

Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member to hospital

27 April 2025 - 10:22 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Five people believed to be family members were killed in a car accident while transporting another family member who had been stabbed and assaulted to hospital.
Image: Supplied by ALS paramedics

Five people, believed to be family members, were killed in a car accident on Sunday morning while transporting another family member who had been assaulted and stabbed to hospital.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have lost control of the car and it collided with a concrete drain on Eddie Hagen Drive in Cato Ridge, west of Durban.

According to ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, paramedics responded to the accident just before 6am and found total carnage with the vehicle split in half.

“A triage was done, and it was noted a single vehicle was involved, which had six occupants in it,” said Jamieson.

He said four were declared deceased on the scene. While paramedics were working on the scene, one patient went into a state of cardiac arrest.

“Despite emergency workers' best efforts, the patient passed away on the scene, bringing the total number of people killed to five,” said Jamieson.

The sixth person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Jamieson said the road was closed by the SAPS collision unit, who were conducting investigations, and would remain closed for some time to allow for the scene to be cleared. He advised motorists to avoid using the road. 

Gqeberha's R75 road claims two more lives

Police have opened a culpable homicide case after two people died in a head-on collision in Gqeberha.
News
1 day ago

Pedestrian killed by vehicle while trying to cross N3 in KZN

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the N3 highway near Tweedie in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Friday.
News
1 week ago

Two teachers from Ennerdale school killed in car crash

Two teachers from Ennerdale Secondary School in Johannesburg were killed in a car crash at the weekend.
News
1 week ago
