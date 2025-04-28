A father and son died during a shooting incident in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, after their car broke down on the R603 on Monday.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the mother was shot multiple times.
He said the incident occurred just after 3pm when the family stopped on the side of the road after experiencing car trouble.
“The family was approached by gunmen who opened fire on them. They all tried to run away and unfortunately the father and son died at the scene,” said Jamieson
The mother sustained serious gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.
The crime scene stretched over a distance as the family had tried to outrun the gunmen. One of the bodies was found near a riverbed, where the car broke down.
The motive for the shooting is unknown and police are at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out
Image: ALS Paramedics
