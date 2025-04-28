South Africa

Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out

28 April 2025 - 17:04 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
A father and son died while the mother was shot multiple times when gunmen opened fire on them in their car which had broken down on the side of a road
Image: ALS Paramedics

A father and son died during a shooting incident in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, after their car broke down on the R603 on Monday. 

ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the mother was shot multiple times.

He said the incident occurred just after 3pm when the family stopped on the side of the road after experiencing car trouble. 

“The family was approached by gunmen who opened fire on them. They all tried to run away and unfortunately the father and son died at the scene,” said Jamieson

The mother sustained serious gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

The crime scene stretched over a distance as the family had tried to outrun the gunmen. One of the bodies was found near a riverbed, where the car broke down.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and police are at the scene.

