Several roads remained closed in the Cape Peninsula on Monday due to blazes in the Upper Tokai and Silvermine sections of Table Mountain National Park that started on Friday evening.
The City of Cape Town advised motorists Main and Boyes Drive; Main Road, Lakeside; Main and Clairvaux; Noordhoek and Old Kaapse Weg/Boyes Drive were closed to traffic.
The city’s fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “The situation is still fluid and four choppers are water bombing the area. More than 100 city firefighters are on the scene, being assisted by Table Mountain National Park, NCC Environmental Services and Volunteer Wildlife Services.”
The city’s disaster and risk management team was closely monitoring the situation and urged the public to stay away from the affected areas.
IN PICS | Several roads still closed on Monday after Tokai, Silvermine blazes
Image: City of Cape Town
Image: REUTERS/Nic Bothma
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis on Sunday said residents from about 198 households in the Noordhoek Manor area, including 48 frail care residents, were evacuated.
He thanked residents for the messages and displays of support for the hundreds of firefighters and five chopper crews who had battled the fire.
“Donations in the form of water, energy drinks and bars, as well as non-perishable items may be dropped off at Lakeside fire station,” he said.
