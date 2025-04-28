South Africa

Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath

28 April 2025 - 11:20
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The Carletonville United Taxi Association has listed offences which carry fines from R500 to R3,000. File photo.
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Taxi drivers in Carletonville in Gauteng “who do not bath”, wear vests and shorts or fight with passengers will be fined or suspended.

In a notice issued last week the Carletonville United Taxi Association listed offences which carry fines from R500 to R3,000.

It said drivers who:

  • swear at passengers will be fined R1,500 and suspended for six months;
  • refuse to go to Southgate will be fined R650;
  • wear short pants and vests will be fined R300;
  • are drunk while on duty will be fined R1,500;
  • assault passengers will face suspension;
  • operate a taxi with no number plate will be fined R1,500;
  • cheat passengers will be fined R1,500 and suspended for six months;
  • assault another driver will be fined R500;
  • refuse to report to the office will be fined R500;
  • are caught drinking alcohol at the taxi rank will be fined R3,000;
  • hire another driver without authorisation will be fined R1,500; and
  • do not maintain proper hygiene will be fined R1,500.

It also said no dirty taxi would be allowed to load passengers. Management will be fined R500 for allowing this.

The association's spokesperson Touch Mathebula told TimesLIVE the list was based on drivers' behaviour and complaints.

He added the notice was well received by drivers and operators.

“This is the first time that we have issued a notice like this,” he said.

TimesLIVE

