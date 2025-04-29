South Africa

Barbara Creecy hails fewest Easter crashes, road fatalities in three years

Fewer road deaths in all provinces except Mpumalanga, says transport minister

29 April 2025 - 14:40 By Mmatumelo Lebjane
Easter 2025 was one of the safest on record in terms of road deaths.
Image: Road Traffic Management Corporation

This year saw the fewest crashes and fatalities over the Easter period in the past three years, after a national Easter road safety campaign launched on March 20.

Minister of transport Barbara Creecy said: “Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025, which is a 32.5% overall decrease. All provinces recorded decreases except Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga which both recorded an increase".

“Fatalities were reduced from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025, which is a 45.6% decrease. All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities compared to 2024, except Mpumalanga, which recorded a 27.3% increase — 28 fatalities compared with 22 in 2024.

The following fatalities were recorded in the other provinces:

  • Eastern Cape: 28 (compared to 29 in 2024);
  • Free State: 7 (compared to 12);
  • Gauteng: 22 (compared to 52);
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 27 (compared to 47);
  • Limpopo: 13 (compared to 81)
  • Northern Cape: six (compared to 17)
  • North West: 14 (compared to 21); and
  • Western Cape: 22 (compared to 26).

“These statistics tell us that there is a benefit when we start our communication and education campaign earlier than the travel period”, said Creecy.

“Overall we now believe that it will be possible to meet our target to reduce crashes and fatalities by at least 50% by 2029. Our challenge is to sustain this achievement daily, weekly and monthly.” 

According to the Easter weekend road safety report, the success of the campaign was attributed to three main factors:

  • widespread and consistent law enforcement operations across all nine provinces;
  • strong co-ordination between national, provincial and local government authorities, and
  • active participation of civil society groups and stakeholders in spreading the message of responsibility.

“Our Easter campaign will end on May 4 because of the four long weekends in this period” said Creecy.

Long weekends are periods when incidents typically rise due to alcohol abuse, pedestrian movement, sports events and increased traffic volumes.

TimesLIVE

