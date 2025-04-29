This year saw the fewest crashes and fatalities over the Easter period in the past three years, after a national Easter road safety campaign launched on March 20.
Minister of transport Barbara Creecy said: “Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025, which is a 32.5% overall decrease. All provinces recorded decreases except Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga which both recorded an increase".
“Fatalities were reduced from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025, which is a 45.6% decrease. All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities compared to 2024, except Mpumalanga, which recorded a 27.3% increase — 28 fatalities compared with 22 in 2024.
The following fatalities were recorded in the other provinces:
- Eastern Cape: 28 (compared to 29 in 2024);
- Free State: 7 (compared to 12);
- Gauteng: 22 (compared to 52);
- KwaZulu-Natal: 27 (compared to 47);
- Limpopo: 13 (compared to 81)
- Northern Cape: six (compared to 17)
- North West: 14 (compared to 21); and
- Western Cape: 22 (compared to 26).
“These statistics tell us that there is a benefit when we start our communication and education campaign earlier than the travel period”, said Creecy.
Barbara Creecy hails fewest Easter crashes, road fatalities in three years
Fewer road deaths in all provinces except Mpumalanga, says transport minister
Image: Road Traffic Management Corporation
This year saw the fewest crashes and fatalities over the Easter period in the past three years, after a national Easter road safety campaign launched on March 20.
Minister of transport Barbara Creecy said: “Crashes were reduced from 209 in 2024 to 141 in 2025, which is a 32.5% overall decrease. All provinces recorded decreases except Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga which both recorded an increase".
“Fatalities were reduced from 307 in 2024 to 167 in 2025, which is a 45.6% decrease. All provinces recorded decreases in fatalities compared to 2024, except Mpumalanga, which recorded a 27.3% increase — 28 fatalities compared with 22 in 2024.
The following fatalities were recorded in the other provinces:
“These statistics tell us that there is a benefit when we start our communication and education campaign earlier than the travel period”, said Creecy.
Transport minister Creecy hails zero fatalities on Limpopo’s N1 over Easter
“Overall we now believe that it will be possible to meet our target to reduce crashes and fatalities by at least 50% by 2029. Our challenge is to sustain this achievement daily, weekly and monthly.”
According to the Easter weekend road safety report, the success of the campaign was attributed to three main factors:
“Our Easter campaign will end on May 4 because of the four long weekends in this period” said Creecy.
Long weekends are periods when incidents typically rise due to alcohol abuse, pedestrian movement, sports events and increased traffic volumes.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Fatalities involving pedestrians account for 47% of road deaths: Creecy
EDITORIAL | Carletonville taxi association has paved a new path, but will others in industry follow suit?
'No mercy': KZN MEC Duma calls for six-year sentences in drunk-driving crackdown
Pedestrian killed by vehicle while trying to cross N3 in KZN
Two nabbed as anti-crime software used at KZN Easter safety roadblock
EDITORIAL | This Easter, mind the traffic — and the potholes, trucks and weather
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos