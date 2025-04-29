Doctor allegedly tried to rape a patient: Limpopo health department investigates

The Limpopo health department has initiated an internal investigation after a doctor allegedly attempted to rape a patient at George Masebe Hospital.
The incident allegedly happened in the early hours on Sunday in the sonar room during an abdominal ultrasound required as part of observation related to the patient's pregnancy.
Health MEC Dieketseng Mashego, noting with deep disappointment the reported incident, assured the public the department takes such allegations seriously.
“The department pledges to co-operate fully with law enforcement agencies as the matter has been reported to police for further investigation,” Mashego said.
“In addition to supporting the police inquiry, we have initiated our own internal investigation.”
She said hospitals are supposed to be havens for the weak and vulnerable and healthcare professionals are expected to exhibit above-reproach conduct.
Mashego will visit the hospital on Tuesday to meet clinical staff.
