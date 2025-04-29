Upon arrival, firefighters found police on the scene and discovered a car was submerged in water with only the roof visible.
Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of missing constables
Image: Supplied
Police have confirmed they have discovered a fifth body at the Hennops River along the N1 in Centurion as they continue their investigation into three constables who went missing last week.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe confirmed the body was that of a woman. The identities of the recovered bodies, three women and two men, have not yet been confirmed.
The first two bodies were discovered on Monday.
The City of Tshwane emergency services confirmed they responded to a drowning incident in the Hennops River on Monday.
Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the incident was reported to the emergency communication centre at about 9am when a car was seen submerged in the river not far from a low-lying bridge in Rabie Street.
“Firefighting resources were dispatched from Centurion Fire Station and Innesdale Fire Station. These included a fire engine, a swift water rescue unit and a district commander’s unit,” he said.
Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River
Upon arrival, firefighters found police on the scene and discovered a car was submerged in water with only the roof visible.
“The firefighters assisted with searching in the vicinity for any victims while more resources, including divers, were deployed to the scene. During the search the firefighters and the police divers found a victim trapped in the car and they recovered him from the vehicle. Gauteng emergency medical services were also on the scene and declared the victim deceased.”
He said the scene was handed over to the police.
Tshwane metro police and other agencies were also on the scene and assisted with scene management.
Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30, and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1.
The trio, who were off duty at the time, were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan (registration number JCL 401 FS) from Bloemfontein to Limpopo where they had been deployed when they disappeared. Their vehicle tracking system and cellphones have been unreachable since their last known location.
TimesLIVE
