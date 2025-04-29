South Africa

Mandatory biometric verification for Sassa clients without standard ID numbers

The move will up security and ensure the correct payment is made to the right person

29 April 2025 - 15:34
Sassa says the move is intended to strengthen security and improve the accuracy of client identification across its systems.
Image: South African Government via Twitter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) announced the introduction of a mandatory biometric enrolment and identity verification process for clients who use alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African identity number. 

The agency said the move was intended to strengthen security and improve the accuracy of client identification across its systems.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said starting on May 5, all new clients who used alternative forms of identification other than the standard 13-digit South African ID number, as well as existing clients undergoing reviews or changes to their personal information, will be required to undergo compulsory biometric enrolment. 

Letsatsi said the measure was part of Sassa's ongoing efforts to improve the integrity and efficiency of its systems and how it serviced clients.

“This initiative, which aligns with regulation 13(1) of the Social Assistance Act, is a proactive measure aimed at enhancing security, improving the integrity of our systems, and preventing potentially fraudulent activities related to identity misrepresentation,” she said.

Letsatsi said to ensure readiness across all Sassa regions, the agency’s information and communication technology team has worked with the State Information Technology Agency to train selected “super-users”.

These super-users are now well equipped to train regional staff on biometric enrolment as part of the “train-the-trainer” process.

“This will ensure that every Sassa office will have trained officials when the biometric enrolment process commences. In addition, the agency will ensure there is a sufficient number of Sassa officials in offices to ensure a seamless transition and enrolment process.

“Sassa is pulling [out] all the stops in tightening its systems and measures that are meant to safeguard social grants, thus ensuring we pay the right social grant to the right person.”

TimesLIVE

