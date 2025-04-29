South Africa

Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River

29 April 2025 - 13:05
Police believe constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 20, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, were hijacked and kidnapped en route to their deployment in Limpopo.
Image: SAPS

Police have confirmed investigations into the three constables who went missing last week led them to the Hennops River in Centurion along the N1.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they have found three bodies so far whose identities are yet to be confirmed.

They are searching for another body and for any evidence that will assist in concluding the case.

Constables Linda Cebekhulu, 24, Keamogetswe Buys, 30, and Boipelo Senoge, 20, were last seen on April 23 at the Engen garage near the Grasmere toll plaza on the N1.

The trio, who were off duty at the time, were travelling in a white VW Polo sedan (registration number JCL 401 FS) from Bloemfontein to Limpopo where they had been deployed when they disappeared. Their vehicle tracking system and cellphones have been unreachable since their last known location.

TimesLIVE

