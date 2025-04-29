South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

29 April 2025 - 09:46 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

State argues Joshlin Smith accused 'adjusts testimony' as trial proceeds

An accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial was challenged by the state on Thursday for "adjusting your testimony and your ...
News
1 week ago

Joshlin case: Statements on 'alleged confessions' are admissible, judge rules in trial within a trial

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled in the Western Cape High Court on Friday that statements taken from two accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial ...
News
1 week ago

Joshlin kidnap accused claims he was asked 'Do you know Jesus?' before alleged torture

One of the accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial took the stand on Friday to testify he was tortured during ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  2. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  3. Member of Tembe royal family dies in KZN car crash South Africa
  4. Five killed in car accident in Durban while transporting injured family member ... South Africa
  5. Police offer R350k reward for missing constables South Africa

Latest Videos

The Reckoning: Kevin Lerena v Serhiy Radchenko Press Conference
Israel accused of Gaza aid blockade as World Court hearings start | REUTERS