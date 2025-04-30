South Africa

Bail hearing in Sassa fraud and theft case postponed

30 April 2025 - 15:24 By TIMESLIVE
The accused appeared in the Lenasia magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Kabelo Mokoena

The Lenasia magistrate's court on Wednesday postponed the bail application hearing in a South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case to June 10.

“The postponement is to allow the court to hear additional evidence it has to consider in making a decision on the applications submitted by the 11 accused,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Shumani Khwerana and 10 co-accused face multiple charges including cybercrime, fraud and theft.

“The state alleges the accused orchestrated a sophisticated scheme involving the creation of fake Sassa profiles wherein more than R4m was deposited and these profiles were used to withdraw large sums of money from various Sassa paypoints.”

During the hearing, the state submitted affidavits from the investigating officer and Mazimela Kubeka, a senior internal investigator at Sassa, with information on how the accused were implicated in the alleged offences.

Mjonondwane said the court requested additional supporting evidence from the state.

