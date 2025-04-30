Community members of Eersterust, east of Pretoria, have called for urgent intervention to resolve water shortages and power outages which recently hit the township.
A protest march was held at the weekend after the body of a 29-year-old man was found in a street last week following what residents said was a hijacking.
Community member Mobeen Davis told TimesLIVE the incident was attributed to non-functioning street lights and the killing served as a catalyst for the community march.
“About 90% of the street lights are not working in Eersterust. The gentleman was hijacked and killed. He couldn't see the hijackers because the street lights were not working. His neighbour also fell victim but he survived.”
Davis said this has been an ongoing issue for the Eersterust community and their voices are not being heard. The community have to skip work due to water and electricity issues. Food in their fridges was going bad because of regular power outages.
An imbizo attended by the area police station commander Col Sipho Msiza and ward councillor Benjamin Lawrence was also held on the day of the march on Saturday.
Eersterust community members march over service, infrastructure failures
Image: supplied
“Msiza told us about the number of arrests that have been made and how many police have been deployed and also a way forward to improve service delivery,” said Davis.
Lawrence told TimesLIVE issues affecting the community, such as lack of street lights, drug abuse and crime were being addressed and a plan had been put in place to improve the lives of the community.
“One of the things we are fighting [for] is the street lights; they are [being] put in place, but progress is slow, so we technically don't see any positive effect because some of them don't work properly.”
He said he has made weekly petitions to get them properly fixed but nothing has been done. Though the city's resources were limited, it was something that needed to be fought for.
TimesLIVE
