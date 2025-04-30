South Africa

Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe

30 April 2025 - 15:53 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Graham Shelembe was fatally shot while driving his taxi on the R617 in Merrivale, outside Howick, in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.
Image: SUPPLIED

The family of taxi owner Graham Shelembe, who was killed while transporting passengers from the Pietermaritzburg CBD to KwaHhaza, near Howick, say they are devastated by his death.

Shelembe was fatally shot while driving on the R617 in Merrivale, outside Howick, on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are heartbroken broken. This is an immense loss,” said family spokesperson Swelakhe Shelembe.

Though information on Shelembe’s murder was still sketchy they learnt two assailants had boarded the taxi.

“They [assailants] requested to get off in a place called Masangweni near Merrivale which is where they fired shots at his head. After committing the act they jumped off the taxi [which was in motion] and ran into the settlement,” said Swelakhe.

“This could have caused carnage on the busy stretch of the road when the taxi veered off after shots were fired. We are glad there was no further loss of life.”

Taxi driver shot dead, passengers injured outside Howick

A taxi driver was fatally shot while driving on the R617 in Merrivale just outside Howick on Tuesday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Several passengers sustained injuries and were treated on the scene.

Swelakhe said Shelembe took over the business from his father who died in 2015. “There was a time when he spoke of being under threat from some people, but those threats were no longer there.”

His brother became chairperson of KwaHhaza Taxi Association before he stepped down. He was the owner of only two taxis.

Swelakhe described Shelembe as one whose generosity knew no bounds in the close-knit KwaHhaza community. “He was someone who knew well the importance of being humble as he coexisted with other people. He did not shy away from helping people in need. He gave generously.”

South African National Taxi Council KwaZulu-Natal office manager Sifiso Shangase condemned the incident, calling on the public to come forward and assist police with information which could help apprehend the perpetrators.

“We send our condolences to the Shelembe family,” said Shangase.

Shangase called for calm in the often volatile industry. “Let’s try to resolve issues amicably and find workable solutions for all parties.”

Shelembe will be buried on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said Mpophomeni police are investigating a case of murder.

TimesLIVE

