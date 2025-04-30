Several passengers sustained injuries and were treated on the scene.
Family devastated by hit on former taxi association chair Graham Shelembe
Image: SUPPLIED
The family of taxi owner Graham Shelembe, who was killed while transporting passengers from the Pietermaritzburg CBD to KwaHhaza, near Howick, say they are devastated by his death.
Shelembe was fatally shot while driving on the R617 in Merrivale, outside Howick, on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are heartbroken broken. This is an immense loss,” said family spokesperson Swelakhe Shelembe.
Though information on Shelembe’s murder was still sketchy they learnt two assailants had boarded the taxi.
“They [assailants] requested to get off in a place called Masangweni near Merrivale which is where they fired shots at his head. After committing the act they jumped off the taxi [which was in motion] and ran into the settlement,” said Swelakhe.
“This could have caused carnage on the busy stretch of the road when the taxi veered off after shots were fired. We are glad there was no further loss of life.”
Taxi driver shot dead, passengers injured outside Howick
