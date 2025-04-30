South Africa

Operation Shanela nets 667 arrests in North West crime sweep

30 April 2025 - 12:27 By Gugulethu Mashinini
A total of 667 arrests were made during Operation Shanela across the North West. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police arrested 667 suspects across the North West during a week-long high-density and intelligence-led joint law enforcement operation.

The arrests were conducted by police and other law enforcement agencies between April 21 and 27.

The provincial crackdown, conducted under Operation Shanela, saw law enforcement agencies execute crime-fighting measures, including roadblocks on major national and provincial routes, stop and search operations, tracing wanted suspects and compliance inspections at liquor premises.

Police confiscated 12 rounds of ammunition, drugs, three shotguns, 57 mobile phones and contraband such as cigarettes.

The arrests included:

  • 35 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs;
  • seven for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition;
  • 56 for drug possession;
  • 17 for illegally dealing in liquor;
  • 69 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;
  • 41 for common assault;
  • five for murder; and
  • 14 for burglaries at residential and business premises.

The anti-gang unit arrested three foreign nationals from Lesotho last Friday for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The men, aged between 30 and 40, appeared before the Orkney magistrate's court on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody.

Investigations are continuing, police said.

