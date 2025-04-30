Police arrested 667 suspects across the North West during a week-long high-density and intelligence-led joint law enforcement operation.
The arrests were conducted by police and other law enforcement agencies between April 21 and 27.
The provincial crackdown, conducted under Operation Shanela, saw law enforcement agencies execute crime-fighting measures, including roadblocks on major national and provincial routes, stop and search operations, tracing wanted suspects and compliance inspections at liquor premises.
Police confiscated 12 rounds of ammunition, drugs, three shotguns, 57 mobile phones and contraband such as cigarettes.
The arrests included:
- 35 suspects for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs;
- seven for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition;
- 56 for drug possession;
- 17 for illegally dealing in liquor;
- 69 for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm;
- 41 for common assault;
- five for murder; and
- 14 for burglaries at residential and business premises.
The anti-gang unit arrested three foreign nationals from Lesotho last Friday for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
The men, aged between 30 and 40, appeared before the Orkney magistrate's court on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody.
Investigations are continuing, police said.
TimesLIVE
Operation Shanela nets 667 arrests in North West crime sweep
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Police arrested 667 suspects across the North West during a week-long high-density and intelligence-led joint law enforcement operation.
The arrests were conducted by police and other law enforcement agencies between April 21 and 27.
The provincial crackdown, conducted under Operation Shanela, saw law enforcement agencies execute crime-fighting measures, including roadblocks on major national and provincial routes, stop and search operations, tracing wanted suspects and compliance inspections at liquor premises.
Police confiscated 12 rounds of ammunition, drugs, three shotguns, 57 mobile phones and contraband such as cigarettes.
The arrests included:
The anti-gang unit arrested three foreign nationals from Lesotho last Friday for alleged possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.
The men, aged between 30 and 40, appeared before the Orkney magistrate's court on Tuesday. They were remanded in custody.
Investigations are continuing, police said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Police arrest 13,105 suspects, recover 125 firearms in first week of 2025
POLLY BOSHIELO | Fighting crime together
Q&A with police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe on Operation Shanela
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos