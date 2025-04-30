South Africa

POLL | Should taxi associations have the right to police drivers’ personal hygiene and clothing?

Some commuters welcome the move

30 April 2025 - 12:29 By TimesLIVE
A clean taxi is preferable, but what measures can taxi associations actually enforce? File photo.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

Taxi drivers in Carletonville, Gauteng, face strict rules — including fines for poor hygiene, wearing vests and shorts, or fighting with passengers.

The Carletonville United Taxi Association issued a notice last week outlining penalties ranging from R500 to R3,000 for various infractions, among them drivers “who do not bath”, wear inappropriate clothing or have dirty taxis.

“No dirty taxi will be allowed to load passengers,” the association stated. Management faces a R500 fine for letting such vehicles operate.

While some commuters have welcomed the move as a way to improve professionalism and cleanliness in the taxi industry, others have questioned whether taxi associations have the right to enforce such personal standards.

