South Africa

State did not prove accused 'delivered' Joshlin Smith, defence argues

30 April 2025 - 13:55 By Kim Swartz
The three accused and a state witness are expected to hear judgment in the trial on Friday. File photo.
Image: Ruvan Boshoff

Argument in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial came to an end on Wednesday in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay. 

Joshlin’s mother Raquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of being behind the six-year-old child's disappearance on February 19 2024. They have pleaded not guilty. Judgment is expected on Friday.  

Nobahle Mkabayi, an attorney representing Van Rhyn, said during her closing argument when Joshlin went missing her disappearance shook the nation. However, the investigation did not do it justice because poor investigations had a tendency to lead to unlawful arrests. 

She argued the state did not prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. 

Prosecutor Zelda Swanepoel said in her closing argument on Tuesday Joshlin was “sold and delivered” for intended exploitation or practices of slavery as she was taken away from her parents. 

However, Mkabayi said the state did not prove her client delivered Joshlin and relied on evidence by the state’s key witness Lourentia Lombaard.

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.
News
7 hours ago

Lombaard, a former co-accused in the case, became a section 204 witness — a person implicated in a crime but allowed to testify truthfully against other accused in exchange for indemnity from prosecution.   

Lombaard testified she and boyfriend Ayanda Letoni were taken to a safe house and thereafter she was allegedly abducted and tortured regarding the whereabouts of Joshlin. However, he did not say who tortured her. 

Mkabayi argued that Lombaard lied when her affidavit was taken, during her confession and also amended her evidence-in-chief. “Lombaard knew she lied but still continued, that’s the 204 we have before this court,” she said.

On February 19 2024, when Joshlin went missing, Van Rhyn was trying to sell a microwave and went to Appollis’s home, she said. 

“When did it become a crime in South Africa to sell a microwave and visit a friend?”

The court previously heard Van Rhyn was allegedly tortured at Jacobs Bay beach on March 4. 

“The state failed dismally to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt,” Mkabayi said.  

The case was postponed to May 2 for judgment. 

TimesLIVE

