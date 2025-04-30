South Africa

WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

30 April 2025 - 09:19 By TimesLIVE
The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.

Joshlin Smith trial hears closing arguments

The trafficking and kidnapping case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith is expected to hear judgment this week after the state and defence present ...
News
21 hours ago

Joshlin Smith trial hears key witness is credible despite 'one lie'

The Joshlin Smith trafficking and kidnapping trial heard closing arguments in the Western Cape high court on Tuesday.
News
14 hours ago

State argues Joshlin Smith accused 'adjusts testimony' as trial proceeds

An accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping and human trafficking trial was challenged by the state on Thursday for "adjusting your testimony and your ...
News
1 week ago

Joshlin case: Statements on 'alleged confessions' are admissible, judge rules in trial within a trial

Judge Nathan Erasmus ruled in the Western Cape High Court on Friday that statements taken from two accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial ...
News
1 week ago

RECORDED | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
