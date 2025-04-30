Courtesy of SABC
The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The trial into the disappearance of seven-year-old Joshlin Smith continues at the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Joshlin Smith trial hears closing arguments
Joshlin Smith trial hears key witness is credible despite 'one lie'
State argues Joshlin Smith accused 'adjusts testimony' as trial proceeds
Joshlin case: Statements on 'alleged confessions' are admissible, judge rules in trial within a trial
RECORDED | Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos