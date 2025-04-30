South Africa

WATCH | Mpofu SC faces the Legal Practice Council

30 April 2025 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

Senior Counsel, Dali Mpofu, is appearing before the disciplinary committee of the Legal Practice Council in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mpofu faces seven charges of alleged misconduct.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mpofu SC to face the Legal Practice Council on Wednesday

While he has dismissed charges as ‘frivolous’, the lawyers’ code of conduct draws some lines that may not be crossed
News
3 days ago

Mpofu to face LPC disciplinary inquiry for misconduct

The senior counsel must answer to seven charges including bringing the legal profession into disrepute
News
3 weeks ago

Judge Parker’s conduct tribunal postponed due to no counsel

His attorney said briefing counsel to represent Western Cape judge in his disciplinary process was ‘becoming a real challenge’
News
5 months ago

LPC investigates attorney accused of raping minor he 'bought' from mother

Carel Benjamin Schoeman appeared in the Johannesburg high court on Wednesday along with the 38-year-old mother
News
5 months ago

Casac misconduct complaint against Mpofu languishes at the LPC

While LPC rejects video footage as ‘hearsay’, Mpofu says ‘bring it on’.
News
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fifth body found at Hennops River as police continue to investigate case of ... South Africa
  2. Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out South Africa
  3. Stiff fines for Carletonville taxi drivers who wear vests, swear and don't bath South Africa
  4. Missing police case leads investigators to search at Hennops River South Africa
  5. Police confirm bodies in Hennops River as those of missing officers South Africa

Latest Videos

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC faces charges of alleged misconduct - 30 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 30 April 2025