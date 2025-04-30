Courtesy of SABC
Senior Counsel, Dali Mpofu, is appearing before the disciplinary committee of the Legal Practice Council in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Mpofu faces seven charges of alleged misconduct.

WATCH | Mpofu SC faces the Legal Practice Council
