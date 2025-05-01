Aerial survey expected to be conducted to assess Silvermine fire damage

SA National Parks is expected to conduct an aerial survey of the Silvermine area on the Cape Peninsula on Thursday to assess the extent of fire damage to the trails.
A fire which raged over the long weekend burnt about 3,000ha of mountainside vegetation.
“Though the fire is now contained and mopping up in progress, the Upper Tokai, Silvermine, Constantia Nek, above Boyes Drive and Clovelly areas of Table Mountain National Park remain potentially hazardous for hikers, mountain bikers and dog walkers due to smouldering stumps and logs as well as unstable soil and slopes,” said SANParks.
The fires were sparked by “human action”, according to SANParks, and necessitated the full mobilisation of firefighting resources to both safeguard the park’s unique ecosystem and the public.
Multiple wildfires, believed to have been deliberately started, raged through sections of Upper Tokai and along the Constantiaberg on April 25 and April 26.
The Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fire department and other emergency crews have been on the scene since late last week Friday.
Residents are urged not to be alarmed when they see a low-lying helicopter with visible SANParks branding — while hikers, mountain hikers and members of the public are advised to avoid these zones until further notice while the trail closures are in place.
“We strongly urge hikers, mountain bikers, and all members of the public to avoid these zones until further notice while the trail closures are in place,” said SANParks.
“It is also important that wild animals that have found refuge in unburnt parts of Silvermine are not threatened by dogs and people while the area recovers.
“The public should note that some smoke may be visible on the mountain, but firefighters are still in place and monitoring the situation to respond to any flare-ups.
They added that Chapmans Peak and the East Fort trails will be opened on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
